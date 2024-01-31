Truckin’ to Vegas: Dead & Company Confirm Sphere Residency

Dead & Company wrapped up their final tour in July 2023, but the band’s long, strange trip apparently isn’t quite over yet. The Grateful Dead spinoff group appears to have confirmed recent rumors that they will play a residency at the Sphere venue in Las Vegas.

The band and the venue has posted a video on their social media pages that begins with a message appearing on a black screen that reads, “In 2023, Dead & Company played their final tour. But there are other ways to make sure the music never stops. And it’s gonna be a ball.”

The clip then cuts to footage of the Sphere’s exterior, which features a swirling tie-dye design that transforms into the Grateful Dead’s Steal Your Face skull-and-lightning bolt logo. As the video ends, the word “Forever” flashes on the screen with a lightning bolt across the “o.”

The video was accompanied by an audio clip of Dead & Company playing a live cover of the Buddy Holly song “Not Fade Away.”

Rumored Details About the Residency

While no dates for Dead & Company’s Sphere residency have been announced, RollingStone.com reported that it’s confirmed the band’s run at the venue will feature at least 15 concerts. In addition, the New York Post reported that, “according to a source close to the situation,” the residency will begin in May.

About Dead & Company

Dead & Company formed in 2015. For most of its existence, the band’s lineup featured Grateful Dead singer/guitarist Bob Weir and drummers Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, along with singer/guitarist John Mayer, former Allman Brothers Band bassist Oteil Burbridge, and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti from Weir’s side group RatDog. Kreutzmann bowed out of Dead & Company’s final tour because of health reasons, and was replaced by RatDog drummer Jay Lane.

John Mayer Hinted at More Dead & Company Shows

In October 2023, Mayer hinted that Dead & Company was planning more concerts during an appearance on the Andy Cohen-hosted show Watch What Happens Live. During the episode, Mayer was asked by a fan what he thought the chances were that he’d play with Dead & Company again on the road one day.

“On the road is an interesting question,” Mayer responded. “We will play shows. I have to believe that we love this music so much that we will play shows. We are trying to figure out what that looks like for the future. Everyone has it in their heart to keep playing.”

Cohen then offered an interesting suggestion, declaring, “Two weeks at the Sphere–Call [Dead & Company manager] Irving Azoff right now.”

Then, in December, the New York Post reported that Dead & Company were indeed in talks to do a Sphere residency.

Other Acts Playing the Sphere Venue

So far, U2 has been the only act to perform at Sphere. The Irish rockers launched the venue’s debut residency in September 2023, and have shows scheduled through March 2.

Phish will be the second group to play Sphere. Last November, the popular jam band, which cites the Grateful Dead as a major influence, announced a four-date engagement scheduled for April 18-21.