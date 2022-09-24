Dead & Company Will Play One Final Tour

Dead and Company, the group featuring John Mayer and Grateful Dead guitarist and vocalist Bob Weir, and drummers Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, are going on one last tour together. The shows will take place in the summer of 2023 with a full tour itinerary available at a later date.

“As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” read a statement by the band. “Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows.”

First formed in August 2015, the band played its first concert on Halloween day that same year and has continued to tour annually since then.

The band first formed after Mayer came across Grateful Dead’s 1980 song “Althea,” off the 11th album Go to Heaven, and began obsessively listening to the Dead. After a chance performance with Weir on The Late Late Show in February 2015, the two formed a bond, and with the band soon after.

Though the band has never released an album together, they’ve shared many memorable moments together within the past seven years. In 2018, alone, Dead and Company, which also features bassist and percussionist Oteil Burbridge and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, performed with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, and performed a special concert in Florida for the students and survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Photo: C Flanigan/FilmMagic