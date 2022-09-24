Confusion Swirls Whether Taylor Swift Will Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Is Taylor Swift headlining the upcoming 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show?

That seems to be a major question when it comes to news outlets of late, with some reporting that she will and others vehemently saying she won’t.

Earlier this week, Variety reported that she would, leading outlets like Consequence and Stereogum to share the news.

But Vulture has indicated it’s not so sure, even offering other alternatives to Swift, including Elton John, Harry Styles, Adele, Bad Bunny, Rihanna, and country acts.

And so far, Swift’s Twitter account makes no indication of any “Super” news.

Perhaps most definitively, TMZ has shared that Swift will not be playing the most-watched musical performance on Earth (aka the Super Bowl halftime show). Last year, the performance by Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and more earned more than 100 million pairs of eyeballs.

“Taylor Swift fans might think their favorite musician is lined up to play the next Super Bowl Halftime show, but it just ain’t true,” wrote the outlet. “We’ve spoken to sources with direct knowledge who tell us Taylor’s NOT going to be performing at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.”

Perhaps this is all an elaborate ruse to earn extra attention for the inevitable 180-degree turn and Swift’s eventual performance during the NFL’s big day. But as of now, it seems unlikely.

For now, we’ll just have to make do with Swift’s TikTok twin and news of her upcoming album’s Easter eggs.