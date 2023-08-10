Las Vegas Police Reveal Findings from Raid in Tupac Murder Investigation

Last month, along with a SWAT team, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police carried out the search of a house in Henderson, Nevada, which they believe could be linked to the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur. Now, on Thursday (Aug. 10), ABC News revealed what LVMPD obtained from the search, as well as video footage from that night (July 18).

First, ABC reporter Kayna Whitworth detailed the 13-hour-long search which began at 10 p.m. local time, emphasizing that “the investigation into Tupac’s murder has reignited.” The night began when authorities demanded the homeowner Duane Davis, who prefers to go by Keefe D, and his wife Paula Clemons to “come out with (their) hands up and (their) hands empty.”

In their raid, police collected multiple cell phones, four laptops, four tablets, various other electronics, and two black tubs full of photographs that may contain “items they believe could tie Davis to the murder.” Davis, a Los Angeles native and former Crips gang member, has notably claimed to be the friend and uncle of another Crips member named Orlando Anderson.

Many involved in the case, including the LAPD detective in the 2000s that investigated the case named Greg Kading, believe Anderson was the one who pulled the trigger killing Tupac 27 years ago. But, Anderson passed away in the years following Pac’s death, making him unable to be prosecuted.

In a 2018 interview for BET’s limited series The Death Row Chronicles, Davis admitted that he was in the car driven next to Tupac’s where the shots were fired. He did not reveal the name of the man who wielded the gun, though.

“Going to keep it for the code of the streets,” he said. “It just came from the backseat, bro.”

Additionally, officers found ammunition in Davis’ house during the search, though upon further investigation, they did not match the bullets used to shoot up the car Tupac was riding in when he died. They also seized a copy of Davis’ autobiography Compton Street Legend, where he again claims to have been an eyewitness to Pac’s death.

The only other confirmed eyewitness that day was Death Row Records founder Suge Knight, who was driving the car when Tupac was shot in the passenger seat. Like Davis, though, Knight also said that he’d refrain from revealing the assailant’s identity.

“Absolutely not, I don’t get paid to solve homicides,” Knight said during a 2006 interview from jail.

However, corroborating with speculation surrounding Orlando Anderson, LVMPD believes the shooter is dead, as their investigation this summer is mostly looking for an accomplice. Though no charges have been filed against Davis, the case is now in the hands of a grand jury.

Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images