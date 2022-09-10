Debbie Gibson to Release New Holiday Album ‘Winterlicious’ on October 21

Famed pop star Debbie Gibson is set to release her new album, Winterlicious, on October 21.

Gibson will also spread the holiday spirit with an upcoming tour to celebrate the new record, which kicks off on November 25.

The new record will include a mix of originals and beautifully reimagined covers. Fans can pre-order the new holiday record HERE.

According to a press statement, “This spirited and soulful album, Gibson’s first in this genre in 36 years, features a magical collaboration with her pop soulmate Joey McIntyre, who co-wrote the new holiday anthem ‘Heartbreak Holiday’ for those missing that special someone during the holidays. Gibson’s Daddy Joe joins her on a stunning new rendition of ‘White Christmas’ and her infectious, up-tempo, original song ‘Christmas Star,’ which came out in 2021, is also included.”

In support of this new holiday classic, Gibson will embark on a “Winterlicious” holiday tour that will begin in California on November 25. Artist and VIP packages go on sale September 7 and public tickets go on sale September 9 at 10 a.m. local. Get tickets HERE and check out the tour dates below.

Last year, Gibson released her long-awaited 10th studio pop album, The Body Remembers, her first in 20 years, marking a new chapter for Gibson on her own label Stargirl Records. Listen to that album HERE. In June, she embarked on a solo 15-city U.S. tour to support the LP.

‘WINTERLICIOUS’ TRACKLISTING

Let It Snow

I Wish Everyday Is Christmas

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Heartbreak Holiday duet with Joey McIntyre

The Gift

Christmas Star

Jingle Those Bells

The Candy Man

Christmas Dreams

Sleigh Ride

Jingle Bell Rock/The Christmas Song

Illuminate

White Christmas duet with Daddy Joe

Cheers !

‘WINTERLICIOUS’ TOUR DATES:

Friday, November 25 – Victoria Gardens Cultural Center- Rancho Cucamonga, CA (on-sale taking place TBD)

Saturday, November 26 – Viejas Casino – Alpine, CA

Wednesday, November 30 – The Vogel – Red Bank, NJ

Thursday, December 1 – Paramount- Huntington, NY

Saturday, December 3 – Rivers Casino – Philadelphia, PA (on-sale September 16)

Sunday, December 4 – Maryland Hall – Annapolis, MD

Wednesday, December 7 – Knight Theater – Charlotte, NC

Thursday, December 8 – Walhalla PAC – Walhalla, SC

Saturday, December 10 – Riviera Theater – Charleston, SC

Sunday, December 11 – Center Stage – Atlanta, GA

Thursday, December 15 – Capitol Theatre – Clearwater, FL

Friday, December 16 – Seminole Casino – Immokalee, FL

Saturday, December 17 – WJCT Studios – Jacksonville, FL