Mac DeMarco Releases Cover of Bing Crosby’s “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

Ethereal rock musician Mac DeMarco released a cover rendition and accompanying music video of Bing Crosby’s 1943 holiday hit, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

The song is the latest release in the artist’s Christmas series. DeMarco posted about the song on his Facebook page, saying, “happy holidays “

In 2020, the 31-year-old Canadian-born DeMarco released a cover of the classic, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” His most recent album, Here Comes the Cowboy, was released in 2019, a follow-up to his 2017 LP, This Old Dog.

About the video for the “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” which features a lone inflatable Christmas tree finding the place it belongs, DeMarco wrote, “Happy Holidays in 2021. Thank you: Rhianne McNally for being the TREE, Hans for letting us rock at the ARIZA TREE STAND, Daryl Johns for playing the DRUMS and the FRETLESS BA$$, Kiera McNally for being the TREE TECH.

“I Hope your holiday season is full of love and tree.”

DeMarco’s video for “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” also featured an inflatable figure, this time a Santa Claus.

DeMarco has a handful of tour dates coming up, which begin with a standalone date on January 15 in San Francisco. As of now, his live shows pick back up in June on the 4th in Paris, followed by a show on June 10 in Berlin. His final dates on the books are August 27 and 28 in Pasadena, California.

Jan. 15 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield

June 4 – Paris – We Love Green Festival

June 10 – Berlin – Tempelhof Sounds

June 11 – Mannheim – Maifeld Derby

June 16-18 – Helsinki – Sideways

Aug. 27-28 – Pasadena, CA – This Ain’t No Picnic

Mac DeMarco photo by David Brendan Hall