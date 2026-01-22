Def Leppard Celebrates Their 2026 Las Vegas Residency With Rocking New Song, “Rejoice”

Def Leppard and their fans have reason to rejoice, as the band is about to kick off its 2026 tour plans with a new Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. In celebration of the upcoming series of shows, Def Leppard has released a brand-new single, “Rejoice”.

Videos by American Songwriter

The arena-rock anthem is available now via streaming services. In addition, an official lyric video for the tune has premiered on the band’s YouTube channel.

[RELATED: Def Leppard Releasing Live Album & Concert Video Documenting 2023 Stadium Show in Band’s Hometown]

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott and guitarist Phil Collen have issued statements discussing the creation of “Rejoice”.

“This song’s been an amazing journey from concept to conclusion,” Elliott said in a press release. “I said to Phil one day, ‘I’ve got this idea for a lyric where the narrator is at absolute rock bottom and wants to rise up to a higher level. Do you have a musical piece that might match with that?’ And he said, ‘As it happens, yes I do.’”

Collen then explained, “I had this riff, this idea for a song a while ago actually, so when Joe came to me I created this drum loop based with a tribal sound and it fit perfectly with this other arrangement I had. I sent it to Joe and it was like magic—he sang straight over the top of it. And that’s how the song was formed.”

Phil added, “Then we gave it to [longtime Def Leppard producer] Ronan [McHugh,] who’d done a proper drum loop with different sounds. It all started gelling and just sounded like a powerful chant. We love it. It’s hard rock for us. It’s got a bit more of an ‘oomph’ than stuff we’ve been doing for a while. It’s kind of magical.”

About Def Leppard’s 2026 Las Vegas Residency

As previously reported, Def Leppard’s 2026 Las Vegas residency is a 12-show engagement running from February 3 through February 28.

According to a press release, the residency “promises a brand new electrifying production to showcase [Def Leppard’s] timeless catalog of hits along with some new surprises that fans and newcomers alike will love.” The band is planning to include “Rejoice” in their Sin City sets.

This will mark the veteran rockers’ third Las Vegas residency, following previous multiple-show engagements in 2013 and 2019.

Def Leppard’s Other 2026 Performance Plans

After the residency, Def Leppard has three concerts lined up in India in March. Those shows are scheduled for March 25 in Shillong, March 27 in Mumbai, and March 29 in Bengaluru.

The band will also play 13 concerts in Europe in June and July with openers Extreme. Those performances span from a June 13 show in Rättvik, Sweden, through a July 30 set at the Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany. Six of those concerts are in the U.K.

Def Leppard also has an August 2 show scheduled in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Tickets for all of Def Leppard’s concerts are on sale now. Visit DefLeppard.com for more information. Fans interested in purchasing tickets may also want to check StubHub.

Meanwhile, Elliott revealed in an August 2025 interview that the band is planning to release a new studio album in 2026. The record will be Def Leppard’s 13th studio effort, and its first since Diamond Star Halos in 2022.

(Photo by Ross Halfin)