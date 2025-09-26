Def Leppard Releasing Live Album & Concert Video Documenting 2023 Stadium Show in Band’s Hometown

Def Leppard fans are about to get rocked by a new concert film and live album from veteran British band. Diamond Star Heroes Live from Sheffield, which will be released on November 21 in multiple configurations and formats, features the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers playing in front of a sold-out crowd in May 22, 2023 in their hometown of Sheffield, England.

Videos by American Songwriter

The concert took place at the Bramall Lane soccer stadium, and marked the launch of Def Leppard’s 2023 international co-headlining trek with Mötley Crüe, dubbed “The World Tour.

[RELATED: Def Leppard Singer Joe Elliott Says Band Has “Plenty of Stuff” for a New Studio Album, Which Is Due Out in 2026]

The release will be available as a two-CD/Blu-ray set, as well as a standalone two-CD collection and a two-LP vinyl package. The vinyl discs are pressed on red, white and black-splatter vinyl, a nod to the colors of the Sheffield United FC soccer team, who play their home games at Bramall Lane.

At the time of the concert, Def Leppard was supporting its 2022 studio album, Diamond Star Halos. The show featured a 17-song set that included of the band’s classic hits. Among them were “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Rock of Ages,” “Photograph,” “Foolin’,” “Animal,” “Bringin’ on the Heartbreak,” “Armageddon It,” “Love Bites,” “Hysteria,” and “Let’s Get Rocked.”

Def Leppard also performed three songs from Diamond Star Halos— “Take What You Want,” “Kick,” and “This Guitar.” “Take What You Want” and “This Guitar” were given their live European debut at the concert. The latter tune is attribute to late Def Leppard co-founder Steve Clark, who died in 1991 at age 30.

You can pre-order the concert film and album now.

About the High-Def Blu-ray Version of Diamond Star Heroes Live

Diamond Star Heroes Live from Sheffield also will be released as a standalone Blu-ray in the high-definition 4K UHD format. This marks Def Leppard’s first 4K UHD release.

In addition to the Sheffield stadium show, the Blu-ray will include the One Night Only Live at The Leadmill concert film. The movie documents an intimate show Def Leppard played at the historic Sheffield club The Leadmill on May 19, 2023, as a warmup gig for “The World Tour.”

Originally released in 2024, One Night Only Live at The Leadmill was made available on CD, as a DVD/CD or Blu-ray/CD collection, as a two-LP, and on digital audio and digital video.

Def Leppard’s Upcoming Performance Plans and Other News

Def Leppard currently has one concert left on its 2025 schedule, an October 11 show in Gary, Indiana.

The band will kick off 2026 with a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The 12-show engagement runs from February 3 through February 28.

Def Leppard also has a dozen European concerts lined up in June and July with openers Extreme. Those performances span from a June 13 show in Rättvik, Sweden, through a July 30 set at the Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany. The band also will be playing an August 2 concert in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Check out all the group’s confirmed shows at DefLeppard.com.

Meanwhile, Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott revealed in an August 2025 interview that the band is planning to release a new studio album next year. The record will be Def Leppard’s 13th studio effort, and its first since Diamond Star Halos.

Diamond Star Heroes Live from Sheffield Track List:

“Take What You Want” “Let’s Get Rocked” “Animal” “Foolin’” “Armageddon It” “Kick” “Love Bites” “Promises” “This Guitar” “When Love and Hate Collide” “Rocket” “Bringin’ on the Heartbreak” “Switch 625” “Hysteria” “Pour Some Sugar on Me” “Rock of Ages” “Photograph”

(Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Live Nation UK)