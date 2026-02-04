Def Leppard on Their Las Vegas Residency and New Music on the Way

Def Leppard is starting off 2026 in a big way. The iconic band recently kicked off their “pretty spectacular” Las Vegas residency with a totally new show.

“We’ve scrapped everything we’ve ever used over the last five or six tours, which was adapted all the way, but we’ve just actually got rid of it and came up with a whole new stage show, including set list,” frontman Joe Elliot told People.

Among the new additions to the set are songs that the band hasn’t played since the ’90s, as well as their latest single, “Rejoice,” Elliot said.

Being able to put on a 12-show run of this magnitude is just the next step in the band’s remarkable 49-year run.

“[This is] where we’ve always wanted to be,” Elliott said. “It’s taken it up many levels, not just one level.”

After the first show of their Caesar’s Palace residency, the band took to Instagram to celebrate the moment.

“WOW! THAT is how you kick off a Residency,” Def Leppard captioned pics from the night. “Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate night 1 with us. The energy was palpable. Let’s do it again soon, shall we?!”

Fans can catch the residency from Feb. 3 to 28.

Def Leppard Reveals New Music on the Way

It’s not just the band’s performances that are reaching new heights, but their music too.

“We’ve really got enough material, and we’ll have enough material to take us through to the end of the decade pretty much,” bassist Rick Savage revealed. “We’re a few songs short of having two albums.”

Despite that, Savage said the band’s next LP likely won’t be released until late 2026 or early 2027.

“It’s an ongoing process, really. If we needed to put the album out next week, we absolutely could, but we’re still writing, we’re still recording, we’re still finishing off,” he said. “It’s like we always say, the last 20 percent takes 80 percent of the time to get it right. So, we’re kind of in that process.”

