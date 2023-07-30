Descendents Frontman Milo Aukerman Suffers Heart Attack

Descendents frontman Milo Aukerman suffered a mild heart attack on Thursday (July 27), forcing the legendary California punk band to cancel the remaining dates of its summer U.K. and European tour. The trek was scheduled to kick off on Friday (July 28) in Barcelona, Spain.

Videos by American Songwriter

“We are truly sorry, but we have to cancel the upcoming European shows,” wrote the band on social media. “Our singer, Milo, had a mild heart attack last night. He’s doing fine, and is expected to make a full recovery from surgery, but will need a few weeks to recover before we can hit the road again. Hope to see you soon.”

In a follow-up video post, drummer Bill Stevenson is seen with Aukerman in his hospital room. The caption reads: “Milo Has a Heart Attack – Ep. 1. Bill brings Milo his toothbrush and phone charger.”

[RELATED: First Born: Musicians with Birthdays on New Year’s Day]

The singer said that the band intends to make up their canceled shows at a later date, and insisted that the band will be back on the road again soon.

“Hey everybody, it’s Milo and here’s Bill — he came to visit me in the hospital,” said Aukerman in good spirits. “I’m alive. We’re going to play shows in Europe, not today, not tomorrow, but very soon.” Stevenson interjected: “But soon, and for the rest of your life,” and Aukerman continued, “Thanks for all the well wishes. We’ll see you at the gig.”

Aukerman, 60, first joined schoolmate Stevenson’s band Descendents in 1980 and has fronted it ever since. The band released its debut album, Milo Goes to College, in 1982. The band’s catalog includes eight albums through, 9th & Walnut, released in 2021.

Aukerman’s caricature, originally drawn by high school classmate Rodger Deuerlein, has remained the Descendents’ mascot since the early 1980s. The caricature has appeared on the cover of all eight of the band’s albums.

According to Descendents’ website, the band is scheduled to resume touring in the U.S. on August 12 in Portland, Oregon. A number of festivals and headlining dates throughout the U.S. are scheduled through September. Shows in Japan and Australia were also scheduled for October before the band returns to the U.S. for two nights at Ace of Spaces in Sacramento, California, on November 2 and 3.

(Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Redferns):