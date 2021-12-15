Detective: Tory Lanez Shouted “Dance Bitch” Before Shooting at Megan Thee Stallion

In another unfortunate twist in the grueling Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion saga, a detective working the case said that an “intoxicated” Lanez allegedly yelled “Dance, bitch!” before he shot at famed artist (and recent college graduate) Megan Thee Stallion during an argument after a July 2020 party at Kylie Jenner’s home in the Hollywood Hills.

The shot from Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) hit Stallion’s foot, said police, according to Rolling Stone, leading to the felony assault case and possible trial in Los Angeles.

According to LAPD Det. Ryan Stogner, who testified on Tuesday (December 13): “[Megan] observed Mr. Peterson holding a firearm, and then she observed him start to shoot.”

The detective, who based his account on interviews with Megan (born Megan Pete), added that Megan described Peterson as “half in, half out,” on the step of the vehicle, when he allegedly shot at the 26-year-old, Grammy Award-winning rapper.

Detective Stogner continued: “Megan immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence…She described her injuries as bleeding profusely.

“Megan stated the defendant apologized for doing it and offered her money and begged her to please not say anything and made a reference to the fact he was already on probation and he begged her not to say anything.”

According to Rolling Stone, Lanez sat quietly throughout the proceedings. Lanez’s defense lawyer, Shawn Holley, cross-examined Stogner, the report said, saying, “You never asked Megan how much she had to drink that day, did you?”

The detective replied: “Not specifically, no.”

“But you are aware alcohol can impair a person’s perception and their ability to recall?” Holley continued.

According to Variety, Lanez is “facing two felony charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, along with an additional allegation that he ‘personally inflicted great bodily injury.’”

If convicted Lanez could face up to nearly 23 years in prison. The purpose of the hearing on Tuesday was to determine if the case should go to trial.

The original incident took place when police pulled over a vehicle containing Lanez, Megan, and others following reports of gunfire in the area. At first, Megan said that the injury came from glass slicing her foot but later said that it was the result of a gunshot. A few weeks later, she officially accused Lanez of shooting her in the feet.

“You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people to [talk to] these blogs, lying and s––,” Megan said in a video. “Stop lying!”

Megan later said Lanez offered her money to be quiet, though a lawyer for Lanez denied he offered her any financial remunerations. In an interview with GQ in November 2020, Megan said: “[At this point] I’m really scared because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.’ ”

