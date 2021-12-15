Avril Lavigne Announces “Sk8er Boi” Adapted Film

For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the lines: He was a skater boy / She said, See you later, boy are likely emblazoned on the brain.

The lyrics and the song they came from, Avril Lavigne’s hit single “Sk8er Boi,” were all the rage as they appeared on the hit show Total Request Live, seemingly every few minutes.

Now, for the pop-punk artist, it’s time to take advantage of that popularity. Lavigne has just announced a new film adaptation from the song, which will hit its 20th anniversary next year in 2022.

The hit song originally came out in 2002 on Lavigne’s record Let Go.

As of now, there is no release date yet for the song adaptation movie.

Speaking to the She is the Voice podcast from iHeart Radio, the 37-year-old Canadian-born singer said: “Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on some TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me. And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film… and take it to the next level.”

Lavigne added some details about the inspiration for the track, saying: “You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there’s like skaters, preps, jocks. It’s kind of like a missed opportunity at love. The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl but like she’s too cool for him but then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations.”

Lavigne was just 17 when the song hit the airwaves and exploded her career. It was written by Lavigne, Scott Spock, Lauren Christy, and Graham Edwards. It was the artist’s second Top 10 single.

Lavigne, who is one of Travis Barker’s newest label signees, also released a new track, “Bite Me,” earlier this month from her forthcoming 2022 LP, on DTA Records. Check it out below.

Feature photo by Ryan McFadden / Elektra Music Group