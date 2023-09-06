Devo to Release Career Retrospective ’50 Years Of De-Evolution’ This Fall

Classic new wave band Devo will be releasing a retrospective of their career, titled 50 Years Of De-Evolution, on October 20. The epic release features the music of Devo, including hits and rarities, spanning their career from 1973 to 2023.

The impressive box set, which celebrates the band’s 50th anniversary, is currently available for pre-order. 50 Years Of De-Evolution will include the songs “Smart Patrol,” “Girl U Want,” and “Whip It,” among countless others.

The retrospective will be available as a limited edition 4-LP set on clear vinyl, as well as on both 2-CD and 2-LP. The 7” version of “Disco Dancer” is currently available to stream. The deluxe version will include a 28-page book, a Devo air freshener, and a foldable paper hat that resembles the band’s iconic caps.

Devo co-founder Gerald V. Casale released a press statement regarding the upcoming box set. “In the past this information has been suppressed. But now it can be told,” Casale said. “Come celebrate 50 years of de-evolution with a mind-blowing, 50th anniversary box set from Devo.”

The band’s other founder, Mark Mothersbaugh, released a press statement of his own. “This box set represents a great cross-section of early experiments and later creations,” Mothersbaugh said. “I was looking to create a new sound, a concept in art and music that represented a new way of thinking about life on planet earth. With Devo, I think we did just that. Farewell to the first 50, let’s get the next 50 started!”

In addition to the release of their career retrospective, Devo will be resuming their global tour later this year. When the tour kicks off again, the first show will be held on November 3 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, California. The tour will conclude after a handful of new shows, with the final gig being performed at the Good Things Festival in early December.

Check out Devo’s scheduled tour dates below.

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS OF DE-EVOLUTION TOUR Nov. 3 – Paso Robles, CA (Vina Robles Amphitheatre)

Nov. 7 – Seattle, WA (Paramount Theatre)

‘Nov. 8 – Portland, OR (Revolution Hall)

Nov. 9 – Portland, OR (Revolution Hall)

Nov. 11 – Del Mar, CA (The Sound)

Nov. 12 – Del Mar, CA (The Sound)

Nov. 14 – San Francisco, CA (Golden Gate Theatre)

Nov. 16 – Los Angeles, CA (Youtube Theatre)

Nov. 18 – Huntington Beach, CA (Darker Waves Festival)

Dec 1-3 – Melbourne, Australia (Good Things Festival)

Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage