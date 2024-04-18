Dickey Betts’ Longtime Manager Shares Details Over the Death of Allman Brothers Band Legend

Legendary Allman Brothers Band guitarist, singer, and co-founder Dickey Betts passed away today at the age of 80, and Betts’ long-time manager David Spero helped break the news to fans and shared details about his passing with respect to Betts’ family. Betts passed at his home in Osprey, Florida.

Videos by American Songwriter

“He was surrounded by his whole family and he passed peacefully. They didn’t think he was in any pain,” said Spero, speaking with Yahoo News. Spero was Betts’ manager for 20 years, after Betts was kicked out of the Allman Brothers Band for his continuous drug and alcohol abuse. While in the band, Betts shared guitar duties with Duane Allman, helping to develop the distinctive Southern Rock genre.

Betts’ family posted a message on his official website breaking the news of his death. “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the Betts family announce the peaceful passing of Forrest Richard ‘Dickey’ Betts,” the message reads. “Dickey was larger than life, and his loss will be felt world-wide. At this difficult time, the family asks for prayers and respect for their privacy in the coming days. More information will be forthcoming at the appropriate time.”

[RELATED: Farewell to the Ramblin’ Man: Founding Allman Brothers Band Singer/Guitarist Dickey Betts Dead at 80]

Allman Brothers Band Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Former Guitarist and Co-Founder Dickey Betts

On the Allman Brothers Band website, there was also a message sharing the sad news of Betts’ death. The band stated that he “passed away peacefully … following a period of declining health.” According to Spero, Betts had been battling cancer for a year, and he suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The Allman Brothers Band tribute continued, “He was passionate in life, be it music, songwriting, fishing, hunting, boating, golf, karate or boxing. Dickey was all in on and excelled at anything that caught his attention.”

Dickey Betts sang supporting vocals along with Gregg Allman and shared lead guitar with Duane. Betts was also responsible for some of the band’s greatest hits, among them “Blue Sky,” “Ramblin’ Man,” “Jessica,” “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed,” “Revival,” and “Crazy Love.”

Featured Image by Fin Costello/Redferns