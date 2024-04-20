‘The Voice’ Tae Lewis “Raises the Bar” With Knockout Performance of “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight”

Throughout season 25 of The Voice, coaches Dan + Shay, Chance the Rapper, John Legend, and Reba McEntire watched countless aspiring artists showcase their talents. While some found themselves on a team, others found themselves on the outside. But for Tae Lewis, his time on The Voice came with some interesting moments. Back during the knockout round, Lewis left Team Reba when Dan + Shay decided to steal the singer. And it appears that Dan + Shay might have the right strategy as Lewis recently dominated the stage with a powerful performance.

Currently battling through the Playoff round, each contestant understands that their next performance could be their last. Not wanting to end his run on the show, Lewis decided to perform Randy Houser’s “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight.” Not letting the stage or celebrities get to him, Lewis not only nailed the song, but gained praise from the coaches.

While once part of her team, Reba had nothing but good things to say about Lewis and his performance. “Everyone just leans forward when you walk in the room because they don’t know what you’re going to do next. Lives absolutely. That’s my vote.”

Dan + Shay Admit Tae Lewis “Made Us Damn Proud” On ‘The Voice’

Getting a chance to speak, Chance the Rapper also praised the singer, “This was your most soulful performance.” He continued, “You were doing the nae nae kind of… halfway around the stage the whole time. I would put him on my live team.”

While each coach offered their thoughts, the only ones that mattered were Dan + Shay. Offering their thoughts, Dan Smyers explained, “You’re an amazing tenor vocalist and you really showcased your range in this.” He added, “You said, ‘I won’t let you guys down. I’ll make you proud. And you did not let us down today. You made us damn proud up on that stage.”

As for Shay Mooney, he joked, “I had this fire in my belly… it might have been the tacos I had for lunch but I’m not sure. You were so fantastic man and I’m so proud that you’re on team Dan + Shay.”

Be sure to tune in to The Voice, airing Monday, April 22, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

