Farewell to the Ramblin’ Man: Founding Allman Brothers Band Singer/Guitarist Dickey Betts Dead at 80

Dickey Betts, co-founding singer/guitarist for the Allman Brothers Band, has died. According to a message on his official website, Betts died in the early morning of April 18 “at his home in Osprey, [Florida], surrounded by his family.” He was 80.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the Betts family announce the peaceful passing of Forrest Richard “Dickey” Betts,” the message reads. “Dickey was larger than life, and his loss will be felt world-wide. At this difficult time, the family asks for prayers and respect for their privacy in the coming days. More information will be forthcoming at the appropriate time.”

A separate tribute posted on the Allman Brothers Band’s official site noted that Betts “passed away peacefully … following a period of declining health.”

Betts co-founded the group in 1969, with brothers Duane and Gregg Allman, Berry Oakley Jr., Butch Trucks, and Jai Johanny Johanson, a.k.a. Jaimoe. Betts was responsible for writing some of the band’s biggest hits and best-loved sings, including “Blue Sky,” “Ramblin’ Man,” “Jessica,” and “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed”

