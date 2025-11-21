Did You Miss Kenny Chesney’s Tribute to the Late Great Brett James at the CMA Awards?

Back in September, country music mourned the death of Brett James. Sadly, the famed songwriter passed away after the plane he, his wife, and stepdaughter were flying in crashed when taking off from the John C. Tune Airport in Nashville. With the news coming as a shock, countless singers and fans took a moment to remember his passion, talent, and friendship. For Kenny Chesney, he always kept the memory of James close, even when performing at the CMA Awards.

The CMA Awards included performances from Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Stephen Wilson Jr., Shaboozey, and, of course, Chesney. With the night featuring several memorable moments, some might have missed Chesney’s tribute to James. While performing the hit song “When the Sun Goes Down”, an image of James flashed on the screen behind him.

Kenny Chesney Struggled To Perform Hit Song After Brett James Passed

For those who don’t know, James might not have been the voice behind “When the Sun Goes Down,” but he was the hand. Writing the lyrics of the song, it hit No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks when released.

Aside from writing together, Chesney and James formed a lasting friendship over the years. And when James passed, the country singer found it difficult to perform the song. “The first time I sang one of his songs after he passed was at Farm Aid with Willie Nelson in Minneapolis. And all of a sudden it hit me. I was going to do a song called ‘When the Sun Goes Down,’ which he wrote by himself. And it was the first time it was really- the wound was really open. It was really fresh, his passing. And I had to go up there and sing that song.”

At the time, Chesney explained he decided to take a break from the song. “I haven’t had to sing it since. But I’m going to, because I’m not going to let that stop me. It’s almost like in a celebratory way now.”

Keeping that promise, the spotlight might have been on Chesney at the CMA Awards, but the country star made sure James was right beside him.

