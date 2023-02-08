Dionne Warwick, Dolly Parton Talk Gospel Duet “Peace Like a River”

Two music legends have come together for a sure-to-be goosebump-inducing gospel duet.

Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick sat down with Good Morning America to talk about their upcoming collaboration in the form of the Parton-penned song, “Peace Like a River.”

A coming together that Warwick considers “pre-ordained” and a project Parton calls “blessed,” it is a match that seems to be fated.

“I love Dionne and I’ve loved her for years,” Parton told GMA‘s Robin Roberts. “She’s always been one of my heroes in music because she’s a true stylist and I love people that are different. I’ve just always wished that I had some reason to get to sing with her and had the perfect song to do it.”

“Peace Like a River” was written by the country icon in the 1980s. “It was during a time when I was feeling like I needed to be lifted up more,” she explained of the gospel song. “I just started thinking I just need to relax. I just need to feel peace, feel peace like a river, so I always go to that source when I need it.”

Warwick added of the song, “This is Dolly’s testimony.” The R&B legend went on to describe what makes this duet of all her career-spanning collaborations so special. “It’s special because it’s a song of inspiration. … It’s the kind of song I think everybody needs to feel,” she explained.

Watch their conversation below.

Each woman has more than six decades of accomplishments and the pair shows no signs of slowing down. Warwick currently has a gospel album in the works with Parton getting ready to release her first rock album.

Their duet was first teased in early January when Warwick appeared on The Tamron Hall Show. The singer shared that Parton had sent her a song that she wanted her to record solo. In addition to that tune, Warwick also revealed the plans for their “Peace Like a River” collaboration.

“I am very excited about this, I really am,” she said. “I’ve done so many duets over the years, but this one’s going to be very special.”

“Peace Like a River” and its accompanying music video is set for release on February 24.

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Stan Ponte