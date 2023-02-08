Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo’s 2023 Tour Features Select Dates with P!nk

Just a few months following their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2022, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are ready to kick off their 2023 headlining tour, including a number of dates with P!nk.

Starting the tour on March 9, the duo will join Sheryl Crow—who inducted the pair into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame—along with James Taylor, John Mayer Trio, Allison Russell, St. Vincent, Gary Clark Jr., The War and Treaty, and more artists for the seventh annual Love Rocks NYC 2023 concert in New York City. The event will benefit the charity Gods Love We Deliver.

The tour will continue with a majority of dates along the East Coast and additional shows in Chicago, Minneapolis, and Milwaukee, before wrapping up in Los Angeles on October 5.

Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar (Photo: Courtesy of High Rise PR)

Prior to their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, the couple premiered their stage musical Invincible – The Musical. Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene (Hamilton), the reimagining of Shakespeare’s classic Romeo and Juliet also featured music from Benatar and Giraldo’s catalog. The production ran from November 2 through December 17 at The Wallis Bram Goldsmith Theater in Beverly Hills, California.

Benatar and Giraldo first began working together for her 1979 debut In the Heat of the Night. The two became a couple and married in 1982 with Giraldo continuing to serve as her guitarist and primary songwriting partner and producer on every album since then.

“From day one, Patricia and I really did this together,” said Giraldo of their decades-long union. “I was in the studio every single second. I know where every single note is buried. The greatness of Patricia is she was so extremely secure that when we met she just wanted to sing and she was looking for a partner to kind of do the rest, which I loved. I was happy just to do everything I could to write and produce great records. It was a match made in heaven.”

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo 2023 Tour Dates:



3/09 — New York, NY @ Love Rocks NYC Benefit – The Beacon Theatre

4/12 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

4/13 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

4/16 — New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey

4/21 — Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

4/24 — Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

4/26 — St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

4/27 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

4/29 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

7/31 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *

8/01 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *

8/07 — Washington DC @ Nationals Park *

8/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field *

8/12 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field *

8/14 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field *

10/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium *

* = w/ P!NK

