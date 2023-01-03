Dionne Warwick Teases “Very Special” Duet with Dolly Parton

Two musical legends are teaming up for a duet.

Dionne Warwick revealed on The Tamron Hall Show that she and Dolly Parton are recording a duet of an original gospel song. The pair will release the song as a single in January.

Warwick shared that Parton sent her a song that she wanted her to record. Warwick responded “that sounds like a deal,” raving that the Tennessee native is “such a sweetheart.” In addition to the song that Warwick will record solo, Parton sent another track that they’ll sing as a pair, a gospel song called “Peace Like a River” written by Parton.

“I am very excited about this, I really am. I’ve done so many duets over the years, but this one’s going to be very special,” Warwick explains, referring to the duet as “preordained.” And she may be right, based on a Tweet from January 2021 when a fan asked if she will collaborate with the country legend. “Yes, absolutely!” she replied, tagging Parton.

In 2022, Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with Warwick scoring a nomination. It’s fitting that they’re teaming up for a gospel song, as Warwick is currently working on recording a gospel album.

“It doesn’t make sense what’s going on,” Warwick shared with American Songwriter in a 2022 interview in regards to why she thinks people need to “get back to God.” “I even find it hard to call people ‘people’ any longer. We’re human beings. I mean, come on! What’s the deal? What is going on? It’s crazy.

“The lack of understanding and lack of conversation,” she observes of the current state of the world. “The lack of love. The lack of just being human, just understanding and talking to each other, instead of fighting. I mean, what are we fighting about?”

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Stan Ponte