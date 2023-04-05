Diplo Returns as Thomas Wesley for New Country Album

Diplo is reverting back to his alter-ego for another round of country songs.

Videos by American Songwriter

The producer recently announced the coming of Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 – Swamp Savant, another installment of his projects under the name Thomas Wesley. Swamp Savant is the follow-up to 2020’s Chapter 1: Snake Oil, a electronic country album that featured collaborations with a number of country stars like Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, and Cam.

Set for release on April 28, Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 – Swamp Savant has already been dubbed by the artist as “the greatest single piece of work I’ve ever done, I can promise you that.”

He first announced the project on social media, detailing the creation process, one that took him across the U.S. and forced him to look inward. “To prepare for this new Thomas Wesley project I went back to my father’s house in Florida,” he shared in the Instagram post below. “I spent six months learnin guitar, gettin in touch with nature, working his boat when the shrimp were running on full moons at the trailer park.”

He detailed his travels across the country to create the album he will soon share. “I went to Nashville and had to take out every manager and a&r out to dinner until my credit card was maxed,” he said. “Went to Kentucky and Texas and tracked down all the guys there and asked everyone to give me a chance and to be on my new project … spent two years going to Stagecoach undercover as an EDM DJ to figure out what people were into … I tried on a lot of cowboy hats. I rode a lot of motorcycles and horses…”

He also did a lot of reflecting on the album, looking back on his career and everything he learned along the way. In the end, he said this project “all started in the swamps I was raised in …”

Check out his post below.