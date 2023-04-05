Lainey Wilson Reacts to CMT Music Awards Wins: “We Ain’t Done Yet!”

Lainey Wilson took home two trophies at this year’s CMT Music Awards – one for Collaborative Video of the Year with HARDY for their duet “wait in the truck” and another for Female Video of the Year for “Heart Like a Truck.” The two wins counted Wilson as one of the night’s biggest winners alongside Jelly Roll, who took home three CMTs.

The CMT Music Awards were held on April 2 in Austin, Texas, and hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown. Wilson won two of her four nominations.

“Winning an award that’s determined by the fans is the ultimate validation,” Wilson tells American Songwriter of her CMT wins. “It shows me that I’m connecting with and reaching the supporters of my music the way I’ve always hoped I could. I wouldn’t be anywhere without these folks.”

Moreover, to be recognized alongside the genre heavyweights during the ceremony was a special moment for Wilson.

“The honor of being recognized alongside people I look up to and respect will never get old,” she said. “It’s an incredible and humbling feeling each time, and honestly, it’s so much of a blessing, I’m still trying to wrap my head around it.”

2023 has already been a whirlwind year for Wilson. The singer shared her latest record, Bell Bottom Country, late last year. The record melded elements of country, ’70 rock, and soul for something unique in today’s country scene. On top of garnering the CMT nominations, the album debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, and the lead single, “Heart Like a Truck,” recently went No. 1 on the Mediabase Country chart.

When asked if she’s been able to slow down and process her onslaught of success, Wilson admits she hasn’t. “Heck no!” she says. “We’re striking while the iron is hot and have another crazy busy year ahead of us. We ain’t done yet! I am so proud of this album and want to live in this moment forever.”

Elsewhere at the CMT Music Awards, Wilson performed alongside her fellow Next Women of Country alums (Ingrid Andress, Madeline Edwards, and Morgan Wade) and Alanis Morissette as a tribute to the 10th anniversary of the franchise.

Wilson felt honored to be able to “highlight Alanis’ tremendous career” as well as women in the music industry. She called the experience, “simply empowering.” Revisit the performance, HERE.

