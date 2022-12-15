Thomas Rhett Shares Preview of Unreleased Song “God Made an Angel”

Thomas Rhett has given fans a taste of something new. The “Die a Happy Man” singer recently shared a preview of an unreleased song, titled “God Made An Angel,” on his Instagram.

The post shows a clip of him seated at his piano as he plays the slow-burning melody and vocalizes the song’s loved-up lyrics. When God made a cowboy he had Montana in mind / He lit the moon and the stars, so a back road could shine, he sings. He snapped his fingers, and a country boy’s dream came true / When God made an angel, I think he was thinking of you.

Watch the clip below.

Fans showed their love and support in the comments, heralding the song a soon-to-be No. 1 hit. Others were asking if this meant a Country Again (Side B) would be coming soon.

Rhett’s Country Again (Side A) was released in 2021. The 11-track precursor to his sixth studio album, Where We Started, was meant to be a double album project, seeing a Side B in late 2022.

The country star teased the follow-up during his Country Again (Side A) album release party, calling it “some of [his] favorite songs [he’s] ever written.”

“Side B does have a few different progressive things on there, but for the most part, man, I just wanted to sit down and tell some really honest stories,” he detailed. “And that’s where a lot of these songs came from. So, for me, even though this feels like going backwards, I think going back to how I originally started in this career is progressive for me. So it felt very fresh to do that.”

There has been no confirmation of when Country Again (Side B) will be released, but in the meantime, Rhett recently earned his 20th No. 1 single and has a 2023 tour in the books.

Photo: Courtesy of Green Room PR