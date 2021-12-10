The Top 50 Songs from American Songwriter’s 2021 Song Contest

Without further ado, here are the Top 50 song finalists for American Songwriter’s 2nd Annual Song Contest, in no particular order. Raw talent, breadth, and diversity characterize the findings as the American Songwriter staff, screeners, and judges panel delved into the song entries from the best and brightest songwriters and artists around. This year’s contest is sponsored by DistroKid, Play MPE and LiveXLive.

Stay tuned for the Top 3 winners and 10 Honorable Mentions, rolling out on December 15.

“I’m Only Me (When I’m Not Sober)” written and performed by Abigail Barlow

“Light Me Up” written and performed by Piper Byers

“Grace” written and performed by Quinton Parker

“This Could Be My Last Song” written and performed by Frank Watkinson

“No Escape” written and performed by Rose Buchwald-McGlennon

“What If” written and performed by Courtney Stahl

“What Got Into You” written and performed by Kieran Rhodes

“Baby Tennessee” written and performed by Chelsea Smith

“Home” written and performed by Dan Dillett

“19” written by Kate Packer and Jarrod Headley; performed by Kate Packer

“Better” written by McKenna Risch and Micah Kuiper; performed by McKenna Risch

“Walk” written and performed by Lauryn Marie

“Don’t Look Down” written by Sam Gyllenhaal, John Cirillo, Nicole Lewis; performed by Sam Gyllenhaal Band

“Are we Having Fun Yet?” written and performed by Jenna DeVries

“Carry Me” written by Chris Tsaganeas and Kevin Griffin; performed by Chris Tsaganeas

“STARDUST” written and performed by Rachel Braig

“Love’s Not for Everyone” written and performed by JonPaul Wallace

“The Story Of Us” written by Haley Marie Weed, Anna Kline, Matthew Morrisey; performed by Haley Weed

“Home Songs” written and performed by Lyndy Butler

“Red Robin” written and performed by Clark Kelly

“Come Home Soon” written and performed by David Jonelis

“My Own Advice” written by Lauren Jenkins, Josh Grider, Bobby Hamrick; performed by Lauren Jenkins

“Right At The Wrong Time” written and performed by Jade Stegbauer

“Reasons” written by Daphne Browdy and Scott Borrell; performed by Daphne Browdy

“You Are (Cecelia June)” written and performed by Wallace Tallman

“Sparrow” written and performed by Lucas Guy

“Quicksand” written and performed by Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer

“Family Song” written and performed by Anna Moreno

“At Least” written and performed by Robert Quigley

“Here I Am” written and performed by Amy Gilvary

“City Skylines” written and performed by Christian Sibel

“Enough” written by Reid Jamieson and Carolyn Victoria Mill; performed by Reid Jamieson

“When You’re Heart Begins To Ache” written by Matthew Parrish and Justin Lofton; performed by Matthew Parrish

“Daughters” written by Keeley Valentino and Tim Arnett; performed by Keeley Valentino

“Anymore” written by Chelsea McWilliams; performed by The Redhill Valleys

“Feel Like Me” written by Kate Packer and Matt Benne; performed by Kate Packer

“In My Blood” written and performed by Houston Bernard

“Without You” written and performed by Shara Matlock

“Good Time Chee” written and performed by Damien Ketlo

“Broken In” written and performed by Ben Wagner

“Thas All She Wrote” written and performed by Ervin Wilson JR

“Little Town Life” written and performed by Jacob Hughes

“Colors” written by Tori Allen, Corey Wagar-Grogan, Joshua Paige; performed by Tori Allen

“Hope Heaven Has a Radio” written and performed by Kayla Griffen

“You Never Loved You” written and performed by Brennan Villines

“Feels Like Forever” written by Davis Branch and Nate Smith; performed by Davis Branch

“These Hard Days” written and performed by Casii Stephan.

“The Capital” written and performed by James Bell.

“Hurricane After You” written by John Cirillo and Sarah Spencer; performed by John Cirillo

“Songs I Grew Up On” written and performed by Brad McKinney.

