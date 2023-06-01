Disturbed’s David Draiman Undergoes Surgery to Remove Tumor

Disturbed frontman David Draiman understands that early dedication is critical.

The hitmaker turned to social media earlier this week and shared that he recently received medical attention for a tumor. The “Down with the Sickness” singer announced that he underwent surgery to discover if the mass was cancerous or benign.

The rocker was going to keep his procedure on the down low. However, after doing a handful of interviews with a heavily bandaged arm – he decided to notify fans.

“Doing a bunch of press today, zoom stuff, so this is going to get out anyway,” said Draiman, referring to his cast. “I had a tumor removed from my rt radius last week. It had been keeping me up nights. Should have biopsy results tomorrow. Thoughts, prayers, positive energy all welcome.”

According to the National Library of Medicine, the distal radius is a common “site for primary bone tumors.” Hours later, Draiman returned to Instagram to reveal the results.

“It’s BENIGN!!!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻,” wrote the vocalist. “THANK GOD!!!!.”

The health scare did not hold Draiman back. The chart-topping artist is already eager to hit the road again.

“I may be performing with a sling for a while…but we’re coming for you, Europe, USA, and the rest of the world. Time to remind everyone why we are who we are…We are…@disturbed🤘🏻🙏🏻.”

The band is on their 36-date Take Back Your Life summer tour, which kicked off in April at Montreal’s Bell Centre. The run also features Theory of a Deadman and Breaking Benjamin & JINJER for select dates.

The run marks Disturbed’s first full tour since 2018 and in support of their eighth studio album, Divisive. The Drew Fulk-produced track list includes “Bad Man,” “Unstoppable,” and their 15th No.1 single, “Hey You.”

Their next tour stop is scheduled for July 11 in Denver, Colorado, at the Ball Arena. The trek is expected to run until early September.

Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images