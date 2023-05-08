Lizzo Placed on Vocal Rest for Strep Throat: “Hurts to Cancel” 

Lizzo is adhering to doctor’s orders, after being diagnosed with strep throat. The pop sensation turned to social media over the weekend (May 6) to give a health update and to postpone her show at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’m sorry, Hartford. All tickets will be honored,” confirmed Lizzo. “I’ll be back stronger and better, I hope you can be there too💖.”

Lizzo previously pulled out of her Montreal appearance last minute on Thursday, May 4, due to “extreme flu-like symptoms.” Lizzo’s 2023 Special Tour featuring special guest LATTO was scheduled for Saturday (May 6) evening in Hartford, but medical professionals advised against performing.

The singer-songwriter revealed that she took a COVID test, and the results came back negative.

“I tested for COVID, and it’s negative. However, I did test positive for strep throat,” explained Lizzo in a selfie-style video. “Though I’m feeling stronger in my body, my throat is still extremely raw and swollen. My lymph nodes are swollen, and the doctors say it would not be wise to sing while my throat is like this.”

The “Good As Hell” artist admitted that she has “pushed herself” in the past to deliver an “incredible show.”

“I realize, as I mature, that this is not the best of me. I need to heal, so I can be the artist that you guys deserve and maintain my body,” shared Lizzo. “Still hurts to swallow, still hurts to speak, but it really hurts to cancel. But unfortunately, I have to cancel tonight in Connecticut.”

Lizzo “promised” her East Coast fans that she “will be back” and would honor every ticket. Live Nation has yet to announce the new date.

Fans flocked to the comments to wish the hitmaker a speedy recovery.

“We love you!!!! Take care of yourself, and we WILL be there when you reschedule!!!” said a follower.

“Get well, Lizzo! Take care of you first! We’ll be here. Feel better,” wrote singer Kierra Sheard.

“Strep is no joke for a singer, we all respect and love you, girl. Get that rest!” added another.

Lizzo’s next stop is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, at Baltimore, Maryland’s CFG Bank Arena. It is unclear if the vocalist will go on with the show.

Her latest performance was with legendary instrumentalist James Galway at the Met Gala (May 1) in New York City. For more information, visit HERE.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp