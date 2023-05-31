Johnny Depp Postpones Hollywood Vampires Tour after Ankle Fracture

Johnny Depp is pressing pause on performing after he fractured his ankle.

Videos by American Songwriter

The award-winning actor turned musician has postponed his U.S. tour with his rock band, the Hollywood Vampires. Depp turned to social media earlier this week (May 29) to give his fans a health update and to declare the news.

In a lengthy statement, the Pirates of the Caribbean star shared that he’s under strict doctor’s orders. Medical professionals advised Depp to restrain from traveling and rest his ankle. The musician previously performed at Royal Albert Hall in England and made an appearance at Cannes Film Festival.

“My Dear Friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!!!” he wrote in a letter shared on his Instagram story. “It began as a hairline break, but somewhere between Cannes and the Royal Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better. Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time.”

Depp apologized for the last-minute notice and confirmed that they would reschedule.

“To that end, the guys and I are very sorry to miss you in New Hampshire, Boston, and New York but fear not, I promise we will bring an amazing show to all of you in Europe and bring our absolute best to the East Coast later this summer and make it up to those who have paid for those shows!!!”

Depp’s message was later shared on the Hollywood Vampires social media account alongside the rescheduled dates. The group, composed of – Depp, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, and Tommy Henriksen – will visit the East Coast in late July.

The Hollywood Vampires will now perform in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 28, Manchester, New Hampshire, on July 29, and Bethel, New York, on July 30 at the Bethel Woods Center For The Arts.

The quartet, known for “Whole Lotta Love” and “Heroes,” is expected to return to the spotlight on June 8 in Bucharest, Romania. Their European leg will run until July 23.

Photo by Venla Shalin/Redferns