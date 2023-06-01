Dolly Parton Earns Three New Guinness World Record Titles

Along with the eight Grammys, CMAs, ACMs, and other awards and honors she has received throughout her career, Dolly Parton now has three new Guinness World Records to add to her collection.

The country legend was presented with certificates in Nashville, Tennessee for setting the record for the longest span of No. 1 hits on the U.S. Top Country Albums for a female artist, the most studio albums released by a female country singer, and the most Top 10 entries on the U.S. Top Country Albums chart (female).

“I am humbled every time I receive a new Guinness World Records title,” said Parton in a statement. “I share these three new honors with my fans, who have allowed me to enjoy such a long career.”

Parton now holds 10 Guinness Word Records. She was previously honored with seven titles, including most decades with a top 20 hit on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart; most No.1 hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist; most decades on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart (female); most hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist; the longest span of No.1 hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart; first country singer to be nominated for the EGOT; and most Grammy nominations for a female country artist.

Helping Parton earn the honor of having the longest duration of No. 1 albums on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart is her 18th release, New Harvest…First Gathering from 1977, along with Here You Come Again (1977), Heartbreaker (1978), 9 to 5 and Odd Jobs (1980), Trio (with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt), released in 1987, Eagle When She Flies (1991), Pure & Simple (2016) and her 2020 holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas.

The albums gave Parton a duration of No.1 albums for 43 years and 156 days, according to Guinness World Records. Parton is ranked third, overall, behind Johnny Cash (50 years, 91 days) and Merle Haggard (48 years, 192 days).

Guinness World Records adjudicator Michael Empric with Dolly Parton

In addition to her longest run of chart-topping albums, Parton has also released the most albums by a female country singer with 65 releases from her 1967 debut, Hello, I’m Dolly, through her most recent, Run, Rose, Run in 2022. Her catalog also includes 13 albums she released with early collaborator Porter Wagoner between 1968 and 1980.

All of Parton’s albums reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Her record for the most Top 10 entries on the Top Country Albums chart was set with Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection , which debuted at No. 4 and marked her 48th Top 10 entry on the chart.

The first album by Parton as a solo artist to reach the Top 10 was her 1969 album, My Blue Ridge Mountain Boy.

”Celebrating the longevity and success of Dolly Parton’s remarkable career with three more Guinness World Records titles was incredible,” said Michael Empric, Guinness World Records adjudicator, in a statement. “Dolly isn’t just a legend. She is officially amazing.”

Photos: Dolly Parton / Courtesy of Guinness World Records