Janelle Monáe Announces The Age of Pleasure North American Tour

Janelle Monáe is all the rage these days, with NSFW social media posts and a new music video for the song “Lipstick Lover” that will steam up your iPhone, Monáe has lots in the works. To wit, she is set to release her new LP, The Age of Pleasure, on June 9. To celebrate the event, Monáe has announced that she’ll head out on a North American tour starting on August 30 in Seattle.

The 26-city trek from Monáe will kick off on Aug. 30 in Seattle, Washington, making stops in Portland, St. Louis, Chicago, Nashville, and New York City before concluding on October 18 in Inglewood, California. Tickets for the gigs will be available starting Thursday (June 1) via Verizon presales. And general sale begins Wednesday (June 7) at 10 a.m. local time HERE.

Monáe shared the news via social media, writing on Twitter, “THE AGE OF PLEASURE TOUR is commminggg. For F.A.M. ONLY! Sign up NOW for presale access at http://jmonae.com.”

Check out the tour dates and Monáe’s latest video below.

THE AGE OF PLEASURE TOUR is commminggg🫦💋👅For F.A.M. ONLY!

Sign up NOW for presale access at https://t.co/f07tSeBJcm ❤️‍🔥🌸🌊👅🌈🫀 pic.twitter.com/av8iPHgcUl — Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) May 31, 2023

AGE OF PLEASURE TOUR DATES:

Wed Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Thu Aug 31 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sat Sep 02 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Wed Sep 06 –Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Thu Sep 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 09 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

Mon Sep 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Wed Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Thu Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Wed Sep 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus

Thu Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Sun Sep 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

Tue Sep 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Mon Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 03 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Wed Oct 04 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Oct 06 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta

Mon Oct 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Wed Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sun Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

* non-Live Nation date

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic