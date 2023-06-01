Janelle Monáe Announces The Age of Pleasure North American Tour

Janelle Monáe is all the rage these days, with NSFW social media posts and a new music video for the song “Lipstick Lover” that will steam up your iPhone, Monáe has lots in the works. To wit, she is set to release her new LP, The Age of Pleasure, on June 9. To celebrate the event, Monáe has announced that she’ll head out on a North American tour starting on August 30 in Seattle.
Videos by American Songwriter
The 26-city trek from Monáe will kick off on Aug. 30 in Seattle, Washington, making stops in Portland, St. Louis, Chicago, Nashville, and New York City before concluding on October 18 in Inglewood, California. Tickets for the gigs will be available starting Thursday (June 1) via Verizon presales. And general sale begins Wednesday (June 7) at 10 a.m. local time HERE.
Monáe shared the news via social media, writing on Twitter, “THE AGE OF PLEASURE TOUR is commminggg. For F.A.M. ONLY! Sign up NOW for presale access at http://jmonae.com.”
Check out the tour dates and Monáe’s latest video below.
AGE OF PLEASURE TOUR DATES:
Wed Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Thu Aug 31 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sat Sep 02 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Wed Sep 06 –Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Thu Sep 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 09 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
Mon Sep 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
Wed Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Thu Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Wed Sep 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus
Thu Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Sun Sep 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*
Tue Sep 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Thu Sep 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
Mon Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 03 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Wed Oct 04 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
Fri Oct 06 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta
Mon Oct 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Tue Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Wed Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Sun Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Tue Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Wed Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
* non-Live Nation date
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic