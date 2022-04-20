Documentaries on Leonard Cohen, Marc Bolan, Sinead O’Connor, Lil Baby, and More Set to Premiere at 2022 Tribeca Film Festival

Documentaries on Leonard Cohen, T. Rex’s Marc Bolan, Lil Baby, cult rapper D.O.C., Detroit techno and more are set to premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, June 8 through 19 in New York City.

Directed by Karam Gill, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, documents the rise of the Atlanta rapper, who is scheduled to perform following the premiere of the film.

Digging into Cohen’s most famous song, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, directed and produced by Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine, is the story of Cohen’s transformation from poet to songwriter and will feature a performance by Judy Collins, Amanda Shires, Sharon Robinson, and a surprise guest following the premiere.

Directed by Ethan Silverman, Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex follows the tribute album of the same name released in 2020 and documents the life of the T. Rex singer, who died at the age of 29 in 1977. The film features archival footage of Bolan with reflections from his widow Gloria Jones, Ringo Starr, David Bowie, Nick Cave, Hal Willner, Joan Jett, and others.

Nothing Compares, directed by Kathryn Ferguson, follows the first tumultuous years of Sinéad O’Connor‘s music career when she went from loved to vilified. “Everybody felt it was OK to kick the shit out of me,” said O’Connor in an interview with the director. “I regret that I was so sad because of it.”

Premiering before a tribute performance by DJ Quik, Das, Kurupt, and surprise guests, The DOC is Dave Caplan’s directorial debut and captures the story of the hip-hop icon contemplating surgery to restore his voice. The film features appearances by Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, Ice Cube, Elsewhere, and Xzibit.

The story of the Detroit techno scene, God Said Give ’Em Drum Machines, directed by Kristian R. Hill, pays tribute to the musical genre started in the 1980s and features Kevin Saunderson, Juan Atkins, Derrick May, and more.

Tíu is a documentary about the Icelandic band Of Monsters and Men and the 10-year anniversary of their debut album My Head Is an Animal.

A documentary on former music executive May Pang, who worked with John Lennon and Yoko Ono is also set to premiere, while Halftime, a doc on Jennifer Lopez will kick off the 2022 festival.

Photo: Sony Music Publishing