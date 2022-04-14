Jennifer Lopez Documentary ‘Halftime’ Set to Open Tribeca Film Festival Near J. Lo’s Hometown in the Bronx

The Jennifer Lopez documentary Halftime is set to screen at the Tribeca Film Festival with a special preview on June 8 at the United Palace in the Washington Heights section of Upper Manhattan in New York City, within close proximity to J. Lo’s hometown of the Bronx.

Halftime, which premieres on Netflix on June 14, follows Lopez as she reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist and navigates the second half of her career.

Directed by Tribeca alum Amanda Micheli, the film also focuses on Lopez’s personal life, her family, including motherhood, and her career with J. Lo reflecting on her evolution as an artist and specific milestones, including her performances onscreen and on stage, from her Super Bowl Halftime show and the recent Presidential inauguration.

“It’s an honor to be selected for the opening night of Tribeca, and so fitting to be celebrating this critical milestone in Jennifer’s life and career just miles from where she grew up,” said Micheli in a statement. “To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true.”

Actor Robert De Niro, co-founder of the Tribeca Film Festival, added, “Powerful storytelling— whether in music, film, or games—encourages us to fight for universal values that bind humanity together. ‘Halftime’ featuring Jennifer Lopez, reminds us of that. The Tribeca Festival is eager to bring audiences from all over the world together to honor the importance of purpose-driven creative expression.”

Photo: Trae Patton / NBC