Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett

A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time.

The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.

Bogawa explained in a statement, “It’s the tragic story of Brian Wilson and Kurt Cobain and many others in music and art whose explosive creative drives often rest on fragile exuberant energy that gets pressure cooked from their success.

“The film is not only a portrait of one of the most iconic cult figures in music through the lens and memories of his bandmates, lovers, friends, and musicians but also a look back at a group of friends growing up in the mid-sixties and their idealism, ambitions, hopes, and dreams during such an amazing cultural moment.”

Featuring interviews with surviving bandmates, Roger Waters, Nick Mason, and David Gilmour, the film explores Barrett’s contributions to the rock band and to music, as a whole. It also dives into his mental health issues, his brief solo career, and his retirement, during which he spent the last years of his life focusing on painting.

Barrett’s sister Rosemary Breen, Pink Floyd managers Peter Jenner and Andrew King, as well as The Who’s Pete Townshend, Blur’s Graham Coxon, and MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden also appear in the documentary.

The film’s soundtrack boasts over 50 songs from the Pink Floyd archives and Barrett’s solo catalog.

A release date for the film is not yet known.

Revisit some of Pink Floyd’s biggest and most enduring hits, like “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” and “Wish You Were Here,” which were written as tributes to Barrett and his madness, genius, and artistry.