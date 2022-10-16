Six New Songs to Listen to Today: Kingfish, Moby, MGK, and More

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share six new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are six songs for you today.

1. Kingfish – “Another Life Goes By”

Grammy Award-winning blues guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and indie hip hop star—and fellow Mississippian—Big K.R.I.T. released their new collaboration, “Another Life Goes By (Mississippi Mix),” which you can check out below. Blending blues and rap, the two are like peanut butter and jelly.

2. Warren Dunes – “What Did You Find Out”

One of our favorite Pacific Northwest indie rock bands, Warren Dunes released its latest single, “What Did You Find Out,” which itself was a collaboration with standout producer Erik Blood. Bringing thoughtful, inspiring lyrics, along with eyebrow-raising sounds, the new single is a must-listen to start your morning off right in this fall season.

3. Moby – “Rescue Me”

The acclaimed producer shared his latest single this week, “Rescue Me,” which is a new track written exclusively for the new feature documentary, SLAY, which looks into the ongoing use of animal skins within the fashion industry. The animal rights activist brought insight, power, and passion with this new track from the provocative film, which dropped earlier this fall.

4. Victor Oladipo

The NBA star-turned-crooner released his latest single, “Morning Gift.” The new track, which offers smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics, follows another single released by the Miami Heat scorer, “Symphony,” which was a tribute to love and passion. Check out the new offering below.

5. Machine Gun Kelly

The pink guitar-playing pop-punk artist released his latest music video for the song “9 Lives,” this week. The new offering showcases footage from live performances, his knack for catching eyeballs, and his prowess as a pop performer. Check out the new video below from the headline-generating artist known as MGK.

6. Black Belt Eagle Scout

Black Belt Eagle Scout released their newest single and accompanying music video for the track, “Don’t Give Up.” It’s the first new music for the standout operation since 2019 and it displays the message regarding the important connection that the land plays with frontwoman Katherine Paul’s mental health journey. Check out the new offering below.

Photo by Justin Hardiman / Alligator Records