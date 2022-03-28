Doja Cat Apologizes After “I Quit” Statement on Twitter: “I Do Owe People Shit. I Owe A Lot.”

Doja Cat is back. Or so it seems.

Last week, Doja Cat announced that she was quitting music. Just a few days later, however, the singer took to Twitter again to apologize for her earlier statements.

“I can travel, I can eat good food, I can see new people, I can smile, I can make memories that I dreamed of having, I can laugh, I can support my family and my friends, I can learn about the world, and I can give back to everyone because of you. I do owe people shit. I owe a lot,” Doja Cat stated.

“I owe myself a lot too,” she continued. “I owe myself the chance to open up and be good to people. I owe myself the death of my fears that don’t allow me to expand my heart. I didn’t come to another country to do something i can do everywhere else. that would be pointless in a way.”

These tweets are referencing the two events that seemed to push Doja Cat over the edge. The international pop star, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, came under fire after canceling a show in Paraguay and then seemed dissatisfied with her subsequent concert in Brazil.

“I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I fucking love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better,” she said. A few hours after that statement, though, she tweeted: “This shit ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care.”

Now, Doja Cat is continuing to walk back her statements about quitting. The “Kiss Me More” singer explained that she realized she was “not reciprocating all the shit that’s been given to me.” She also explained that she was “suffering.”

Read all of Doja Cat’s “returning” tweets below.

Photo courtesy of RCA Records