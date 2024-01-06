Lana Del Rey and Doja Cat Rumored to Join Ranks of Powerful Women Headlining Coachella and Fans Are Loving It

News of the three headliners for Coachella 2024 has reportedly been released, and two of them are joining the ranks of amazing female artists who have headlined in the past. According to Hits Daily Double, Tyler, the Creator is allegedly headlining alongside Lana Del Rey and Doja Cat at the California festival this year.

Doja Cat is making history at this Coachella event as well; while this isn’t her first time at Coachella (she appeared in 2022), this is her first time headlining. She is also the first female rapper to headline the festival in its 25-year history.

Female Coachella Headlines in History

2024: Lana Del Rey & Doja Cat

2023: BLACKPINK

2022: Billie Eilish

2019: Ariana Grande

2018: Beyoncé

2017: Lady Gaga

2002 & 2007: Björk



The California festival attracts over 250,000 music fans pic.twitter.com/98McM9PSzR — DR. WORLDWIDE (@OnikaUniversity) January 5, 2024

Other powerful women who have led the Coachella stage are Björk in 2002 and 2007, Lady Gaga in 2017, Beyoncé in 2018, Ariana Grande in 2019, Billie Eilish in 2022, and BLACKPINK in 2023. Fans are thrilled to hear about Doja Cat and Lana Del Rey’s involvement, with one fan pulling up Doja’s performance from 2022.

if doja did THIS as a non-headliner just imagine what she’ll do as a main act this year pic.twitter.com/irOtxQoGvf https://t.co/X5RftEMVOM — twt brainrot (@brainrotposts) January 5, 2024

Coachella’s Past Female Headliners Took the Stage by Storm

Lady Gaga utilized the screens on the huge Coachella stage to her advantage, creating visual cues and imagery for her introduction as well as using an elaborate set piece. She was a powerhouse for more than an hour, but no Coachella performance is so memorable as Beyoncé’s in 2018. Quickly dubbed Beychella, she opened the show with a full-blown marching band and an over the top bleacher set piece. The show was definitely one-of-a-kind and a treat for every Beyoncé fan at Coachella that year.

Now, with Doja Cat and Lana Del Rey headlining, there’s no telling what’s going to happen. Doja Cat has put on a great live show during her Scarlet Tour last year, and she has performed well at Coachella in the past. It remains to be seen if she can top her own shows this year.

Lana Del Rey has played Coachella once before as well, in 2014. She was also slated to be in the top billing of the 2020 festival, which was then canceled. Additionally, that year Lady Gaga was planning a secret return to Coachella which was then scrapped.

Both Del Rey and Doja are based in California, so it’s possible they’ll have a home state advantage when it comes to putting on a great show. While Coachella has not yet officially confirmed the three headliners, there have been reports from reliable sources that Del Rey, Doja, and Tyler, the Creator are in negotiations.

