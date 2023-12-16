Doja Cat Addresses Rumors She Hates Her Fans, Talks Vulnerability, and Being “Way Too F–king Famous”

Sitting down with Ebro for Apple Music recently, Doja Cat opened up about the rumor that she hates her fans, discussed her relationship to fame, and hinted at new music following her recent album Scarlet. Perched at a bar sipping a Rise & Shine cocktail, Doja got vulnerable during the interview while addressing rumors, music, and her childhood

When asked about the rumor that she hates her fans, she replied, “One thing that I do want to set straight is that you’ll never see a direct quote of me saying I hate my fans. Not once.” She continued, “But it’s a really big misquoted thing. Everybody is saying ‘she hates her fans.’ [I] never said that. But I do like to play with that as a meme … and I know that people who get it, get it and I’m fine with that. I don’t have to explain my sense of humor or explain comedy to anyone. If people don’t see the joke then they just don’t see the joke, and it’s not my responsibility to have them understand.”

Ebro also brought up the fact that some people may not know Doja as a “creative” and a “human being” yet, and that may be how the rumor got started. But at the same time, she does that on purpose.

“I keep a lot of stuff to myself,” she replied, “I don’t complain about anything but just being, like, not creative. Like, if I’m not making enough music at a certain time and I find myself doing photoshoots all the time, and I’m like ‘how the f–k did I even get here in the first place, I was making music, I’m not making any [music],’ that I’m going to complain about. Or just being tired, I complain about that s–t but I don’t talk about my personal life, like my real real personal life. I don’t get that in depth about that.”

Doja Cat Gets Vulnerable Discussing Her Personal Life, Fame, and Rumors About Her

Doja shared that she was conscious of the fact that she wanted that personal space “from the jump.” She struggled to put into words why she separated her personal and creative lives so vastly, but settled on stating, “I just don’t want to be, like, the spokesperson for depression and angst and dysmorphia, and things like that.” She continued, “and I’ve had a lot of those things. I’ve been anxious and I’ve been depressed, and I have body dysmorphia for sure.

“I don’t like talking about that stuff because I don’t need to, and it doesn’t make me feel better to really just put that out there and talk about that sort of stuff. And I know how involved I was with social media, so going on there every day and seeing people’s responses to that is something that I wouldn’t be able to handle. I’m kind of a snowflake, I’m very sensitive.”

She admitted that talking about those things made her afraid people would use them against her, saying “and they will, and they have.”

Watch the full interview below, where Doja Cat also discusses her plans for new music, overcoming nicotine addiction, and navigating being “way too f–king famous.”

Featured Image by Dana Jacobs/Getty Images for Live Nation