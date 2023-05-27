Doja Cat Says ADHD Caused Title Change of Forthcoming Record  

Doja Cat fans have been waiting eagerly for two years for new music. Since the release of her 2021 album Planet Her, the platinum-selling artist has been providing previews and sharing titles from her fourth studio album. The rapper told Insider that her ADHD has made the songwriting and decision-making process challenging.

Videos by American Songwriter

Throughout the last few months, Doja Cat has turned to social media to vocalize a handful of album titles. In March, she declared that the forthcoming album would be named Hellmouth. Following the announcement, the “Kiss Me More” singer said the LP would be titled First of All. Doja Cat has deleted the tweets since.

She confirmed that the snap decisions and teases are not a marketing tactic, but an effect of her ADHD. During a roundtable interview at the Patron El Cielo party (May 24) in New York City, Doja Cat got candid with reporters.

“I put my ADHD kind of on display—by accident, I guess,” she said, referring to her previous Tweets. “I thought that Hellmouth was the name of the album, but then it wasn’t. But I’m good at doing things last minute. So I’ve been firing off random stuff and reading comments and seeing how people receive it and then, you know, saying no a lot. Just kidding.”

Despite her indecisive decisions, Doja Cat confirmed that she has finally settled on a name.

“It’s not First of All,” she added, without leaking the highly anticipated title.

This is far from the first time the musician has opened up about her struggles with ADHD. In late 2021, Doja Cat told Rolling Stone that the diagnosis forced her to drop out of high school at 16. The award-winning artist felt like she was falling behind her classmates.

“It felt like I was stuck in one spot, and everybody else was progressing constantly,” she explained.

After she left school, music became a priority. While Doja Cat began experimenting with her sound, she also struggled with her mental health and agoraphobia. According to the Mayo Clinic, Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder associated with the fear of situations that might cause panic.

“I definitely didn’t like to leave my room. I don’t know if I was agoraphobic, but I definitely thought that I was at the time,” she uttered. “It was very, very hard for me to go outside, but then there was a period where all I did was go outside to get the fuck out of the house, and it didn’t matter where I was going.”

While managing her ADHD, she has become a household name in the industry. Her breakout track “Say So” from her sophomore album, Hot Pink, placed her on music radars worldwide. Doja Cat has collected 16 Grammy nominations and scored Songwriter of the Year at the BMI Pop Awards. The forthcoming collection will include 19 songs. Doja Cat has yet to confirm a release date.

Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET