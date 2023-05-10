Doja Cat Announces Upcoming Album Title, Says Previous LPs Were “Cash-Grabs”

The lead-up to Doja Cat’s impending studio album has mostly been documented via Twitter rants and cover stories. Although the singer has discussed multiple different titles and genres for the LP over the last few months, these tweets and interviews have frankly been indecipherable between satire and seriousness. But now, it appears the jokester singer is ready to get down to business.

On Tuesday (May 9), Doja unleashed a series of tweets about her upcoming music. First, she replied to a tweet that criticized an upcoming hip-hop song of hers that she previewed earlier this week. In her response, she described her new rap-leaning efforts as a “purging” of her fanbase.

.@DojaCat shared a snippet of a new song on her Instagram live. pic.twitter.com/42D5aigYrw — Rap Alert (@rapalert1O) May 9, 2023

Next, Doja asserted that her previous pop albums like Hot Pink (2019) and Planet Her (2021) were both uninspired and a result of pandering to mainstream audiences.

“planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it,” she wrote. “now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop.”

planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it. now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) May 9, 2023

Doja’s departure from pop and inkling for hip-hop should not come as a surprise, though, considering she has spoken several times about how much she prefers to make rap music. As recent as early April, she tweeted about how pop wasn’t “exciting to (her) anymore,” as well as saying she’s “definitely a rapper” regardless of how “mid and corny” her rap verses may tend to be.

In fact, those specific tweets came just six days before she lent her skills to SZA’s “Kill Bill” remix, which saw Doja’s new verse consist of elite storytelling and hip-hop influences.

Along with her aforementioned pop slander on Tuesday, Doja also unveiled the title of her forthcoming album First of All, which was initially dubbed Hellmouth.

“its not called hEllMoUth either its called ‘First of All’ and yes I’m announcing the album title right now,” she wrote.

its not called hEllMoUth either its called "First of All" and yes I'm announcing the album title right now. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) May 9, 2023

While the release date and track list for First of All, have yet to be confirmed, it’s nice to see that Doja has nailed down a direction and sound for her next album. Looking to shift the trajectory of her career and makeup of her fanbase, the arrival of Doja’s next full-length effort will surely be a massive moment for her career.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CELINE