Doja Cat Opens Up About Photo of Her in Neck Brace

On September 6, Doja Cat posted a photo on Instagram depicting herself donning a neck brace and an annoyed look on her face. The post held the caption “I’m fine my neck is fine.” While some fans were left baffled by the post, Doja has cleared things up while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

While walking the red carpet for The Victoria’s Secret World Tour on Wednesday evening, ET chatted with the “Paint the Town Red” artist about her mysterious post. “I’m surprised we’re not seeing you in a neck brace tonight,” ET asked the rapper. “What gives with that Instagram post?”

Doja revealed that the neck brace actually belonged to her date, who can be seen briefly in the clip of the interview. “So, my friend here, my date, my lovely date got whiplash and he takes it off sometimes and I stole it from him, I’m literally fine,” Doja said. “Completely fine, my neck is great.”

Doja Cat will be a headlining performer at The Victoria’s Secret World Tour. The event will be televised and will be available to stream on Prime Video on September 26. Doja will also be performing at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. She is nominated for five awards at this year’s VMAs.

She’s also gearing up to release her fourth studio album, Scarlet, on September 22. Doja has already released three singles from the album, which include “Attention,” “Paint the Town Red,” and most recently, “Demons.”

During the same ET interview, Doja opened up about the complex album that is Scarlet. “These three songs came out. These were the first three songs I made during the period that I was making music, and then there’s a second half where I went to Malibu and I made all this music in 10 days,” Doja said. “That half is very different from the first half.”

The artist was recently under fire online and lost close to 300,000 followers after refusing to tell her fans she loves them on social media. “I don’t though cuz I don’t even know y’all,” Doja wrote online. “If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or fucking ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

After losing a hefty number of followers, Doja wrote about her surprising reaction on her Instagram Story. “Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long and it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was,” Doja said. “I feel free.”

Doja Cat reveals she was just trolling with her neck brace Instagram pic this morning: "My neck is great." pic.twitter.com/cdDvBhy3Yw — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 7, 2023

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CELINE