Doja Cat Tests Positive For COVID-19, Pulls Out of Upcoming Jingle Ball Tour Dates

On Sunday (Dec. 12), singer, rapper, and pop superstar Doja Cat announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing her to pull out of a string of upcoming dates for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.

“As most of you probably heard earlier, a few members on my production team tested positive for COVID-19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution,” the 26-year-old began in a statement posted to social media. “Unfortunately, I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, D.C., Atlanta, and Miami, I’m doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can!”

On Friday (Dec. 10), Doja announced that members of her crew had tested positive with COVID, which led to her pulling out Jingle Ball tour stops in New York City and Boston this past weekend. Previously, the “Kiss Me More” singer appeared at the Dallas, Los Angeles, and Chicago stops of the tour, alongside acts like The Kid LAROI, AJR, and more.

On Monday (Dec. 13), Lil Nas X and Coldplay also pulled out of upcoming Jingle Ball dates due to positive COVID results within their respective camps. “Both acts have had members of their teams test positive for COVID-19 and therefore are not able to perform,” a press statement from Capital FM read. “We’d like to wish the very best and a speedy recovery to Coldplay, Lil Nas X, and their teams. Of course, everyone at Capital is absolutely gutted, but the show must go on…”

Meanwhile, Doja has been keeping her fans up to date on social media—on Twitter, she changed her handle to “my sick sad ass” and shared part of her healing routine, “Turmeric ginger water sleep repeat x500.” She even posted a video of herself dancing, coughing, and just generally vibing, with the caption “LETS PARTAYYYYYYYYY AYYYYYYYEEEEE LMAOOOOOOOOOO.”

LETS PARTAYYYYYYYYY AYYYYYYYEEEEE LMAOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/N98rgyrFVO — my sick sad ass (@DojaCat) December 13, 2021

