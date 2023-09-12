Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red” Tops Billboard Hot 100 Songs Chart

This week, “Paint the Town Red,” one of three new singles by Doja Cat, has topped the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart. After five weeks, “Paint the Town Red” moved from No. 3 to No. 1 on the chart. This is the second time one of Doja’s songs topped the chart, with “Say So” featuring Nicki Minaj hitting No. 1 in 2020.

“Paint the Town Red” is the first rap song to hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 Songs chart since “Super Freaky Girl” by Nicki Minaj in August 2022. The song’s move to the top marks the end of a 54-week streak where no rap songs topped the chart. However, “Search & Rescue” by Drake, “All My Life” by Lil Durk featuring J. Cole, and “Rich Flex” by Drake and 21 Savage all hit No. 2 within that time period.

“Paint the Town Red” is Doja‘s seventh song to make the top 10 on the Hot 100 Songs chart throughout her career. Between September 1 and 7, “Paint the Town Red” raked up almost 28 million streams.

“Paint the Town Red” will be included on Scarlett, Doja’s fourth studio album, along with the singles “Attention” and “Demons.” Scarlett will be released on September 22. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Doja discussed how the songs from Scarlett deviate from the rest of her catalog.

“This new album is more introspective, but I’m not leaning so hard into that to where it becomes boring. So I want to give stories and bops,” Doja said. “It’s a nice mixture of both. I think this project is a really fun canvas for me to play with my rap skills and talk about what’s going on in my life. But I’m not abandoning who I was and what I know about pop and singing and that aspect of music.”

During the same interview, Doja revealed that she is interested in starting an acting career. “There are other kinds of projects I want to branch out into. I want to make clothing, dabble in makeup. I want to explore acting. I would love to do movies that I believe in,” Doja said. “I would have to stop the music for a minute. But I would be down to immerse myself in acting for a certain period of time. I love comedies and action films. I want to learn martial arts and be in a film like John Wick.”

