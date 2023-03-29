Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks Co-Hosting 2023 ACM Awards

Two country legends are teaming up to host the 2023 ACM Awards.

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will co-host the show live from the Dallas Cowboys’ practice stadium, The Ford Center, in Frisco, Texas, near Dallas on May 11. This marks a milestone in Brooks’ decorated career, as it’s the first time he’s hosting an awards show. Parton returns as ACM host for the second consecutive year, as she co-hosted the 2022 ceremony with modern rising stars Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen. The music legend also hosted the ACM Awards solo in 2000.

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” Parton praised in a press release. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together. In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!”

“Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple,” Brooks adds.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring this legendary pair together for the first time ever as ‘Country Music’s Party of the Year’ heads to the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters,” says Academy of Country Music CEO and ACM Awards Executive Producer Damon Whiteside. “From exclusive superstar performances to unexpected collaborations to the industry’s most exciting emerging talent, fans are in for an unforgettable night that can only be seen on the ACM Awards stage!”

The 2023 ACM Awards will stream for the second year on Amazon Prime Video on May 11 at 8 p.m. ET. Miranda Lambert won the night’s top prize of Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 ceremony. Nominees for 2023 are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

