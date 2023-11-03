The Academy of Country Music and Amazon Video Will Partner to Stream the ACM Awards for Two More Years

The Academy of Country Music broke new ground when it partnered with Amazon Prime to stream the ACM Awards in 2022. Then, they reached new heights in viewership with this year’s awards show. As a result, the Academy and Amazon have inked a two-year streaming deal.

The 2022 ACM Awards was the first awards show to stream worldwide and the partnership worked well. Then, last year saw more than 7 million viewers tune in to the show. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks co-hosted the event which was a major draw. After such big returns Amazon and the Academy have decided to partner for two more years. This will see the landmark 60th anniversary of the awards show streaming on the platform in 2025.

In a statement, Vernon Sanders, Head of Television for Amazon and MGM Studios spoke about the historic partnership. “When Prime Video first streamed the ACM Awards in 2022, we were overwhelmed with the response from our global audience.”

Sanders added that they “could not be more thrilled” to continue the partnership after last year’s success.

Sanders went on to say that Amazon is looking forward to bringing “More star-studded and captivating shows to fans around the world.”

Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside also spoke on the partnership. “The Academy is proud to extend our relationship with Amazon for the next two years, through the historic milestone of the 60 ACM Awards,” Whiteside said. Furthermore, the Academy is looking forward to bringing “Country Music’s Party of the Year live to a global audience on Prime Video.”

Whiteside said that the streaming partnership was a large part of last year’s massive success. He also credited Parton and Brooks hosting the event and a dedicated global fanbase. The ACM CEO called it “a groundbreaking success.” He added that the success of the show“illustrates that our pioneering and innovative move to streaming was absolutely the right one at the right time.”

Next year’s Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live from the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas. The event will take place in May. More details about the awards show will surface in the coming months.