AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, and More Tease Forthcoming Power Trip Festival Slots

In a series of video teasers, Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Metallica, and Tool all hinted at their upcoming performances at the Power Trip Festival in October 2023.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Each teaser video shows pictures with the words “power” and “trip,” along with a collection of other images of music gear, including a stack of amplifiers and a Gibson SG guitar, and cacti forming the metal “devil horns” symbol. In the video, the collage of images is then printed out as show flyers.

This year will mark the second run for the festival, which will take place Oct. 6-8 at the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, California, where Coachella and Stagecoach are also held.

In its inaugural phase as the Desert Trip Festival in 2016, featured headliners included The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, The Who, and Neil Young. The 2016 ‘Trip” festival was focused on rock acts from the 1960s and ’70s, while the 2023 version will focus on harder rock and metal artists from the 1970s and ’80s.

Osbourne’s participation would be a rare appearance since the metal icon recently revealed that he’s retiring from touring after recent health setbacks have left his body too weak to travel for too long.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” wrote Osbourne, who is still open to occasional performances, including festivals. “My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

Produced by Goldenvoice, the three-day festival will also mark AC/DC’s first performance together since 2016, following the death of guitarist Malcolm Young in 2017 and the release of their 17th album Power Up in 2020.

In addition to the artists who have already posted Power Trip videos, it is also rumored that Guns N’ Roses is also on the bill, after an alleged flyer was leaked with the band’s name prominently featured.



Photo by Suzi Pratt / Gettyimages.com