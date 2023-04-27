Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Keith Urban, And More To Perform At The 2023 ACM Awards 

Saddle-up country music fans, the hottest names in the genre, will be performing at the 58th ACM Awards.

The Academy of Country Music announced Thursday (April 27) morning the first round of performers for the upcoming affair on Thursday, May 11. The star-studded show will stream live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The commercial-free ceremony will be available to watch on Prime Video and The Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

The must-see lineup includes—Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman. The Academy has confirmed additional acts, and presenters will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Parton is slated to deliver “one of her biggest performances” to date, as she will share the lead single from her forthcoming Rock & Roll album, Rock Star. The whopping 30-track album will be released in the Fall of 2023 and feature a handful of collaborations with rock icons.

“I’ve never done a rock album, for sure I’ll never do another,” she previously told AP. “But I got enough stuff on there that will last for a lifetime and another one.”

The ACM Awards will not be the first preview of the record, as Parton gave a glimpse at her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in November with “Rockin’,” an electrifying track that pays tribute to rock legends that have come before her.

Parton will also co-host the ACM Awards alongside country sensation Garth Brooks. While this may be Garth’s first time hosting, Parton stepped in alongside Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett in 2022.

During the evening, Barrett and BRELAND will introduce Bailey Zimmerman as the next Breakthrough Artist for Amazon Music. The program is meant to support “the best new talent” at “key moments” in their careers.

This show marks the second year on Prime Video. The ACM Awards were previously broadcasted live on CBS from 1998 to 2021. Until fans can tune in on May 11 at 7 p.m. EDT/ 6 p.m. CDT, they can listen to the ACM Awards playlist on Amazon Music. A limited number of tickets to “Country Music’s Party of the Year” has been added on SeatGeek, here.