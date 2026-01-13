Dolly Parton Assembles Generations of Stars, Including Her Own Goddaughter, for a New Version of Her 1977 Hit Song

In 1977, Dolly Parton brought RCA Victor record label a hit album with New Harvest…First Gathering. Already building a career for herself, Dolly’s eighteenth album was a smash on the charts, nabbing the No. 1 spot on US Top Country Albums and US Cashbox Country Albums. It even won the Favorite Country Album award at the American Music Awards. Just another accomplishment in the legacy of Dolly, the singer recently gathered a plethora of stars to help her reimagine the hit song from that album, “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.”

Although Dolly has been away from the spotlight for the last few months to focus on her health, the singer wasn’t about to sit at home. Instead, she looked to offer fans a new version of “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.” But instead of singing the song herself, the country icon decided to call on a few big names. And those names included Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Reba McEntire, and the Queen herself – Queen Latifah.

That’s right. Queen Latifah joined forces with the country legend to take part in the historic cover. Exploring a career in music herself, Queen Latifah released her last album in 2009 with Persona. For both Reba and Wilson, they continue to leave their mark on country music. Wilson placed numerous accolades on her mantle over the last few years when winning Entertainer of the Year. Thanks to her album Bell Bottom Country, she won a Grammy for Best Country Album.

Dolly Parton Turns “Light Of A Clear Blue Morning” Into A Weapon Against Cancer

And Reba is thoroughly enjoying her life at NBC. Helping coach on the hit show The Voice, she also helmed her own show, Happy’s Place.

For Cyrus, the collaboration was a special moment as Dolly was named her Godmother. But the pair shared a history when it came to “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.” On May 8, 2021, Cyrus appeared on Saturday Night Live for a special Mother’s Day tribute. She performed Dolly’s classic song. She was sure to honor Dolly during the cover.

With the new version of “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” releasing this Friday, January 16, Dolly’s made it even better by announcing the song would benefit cancer research. “Proceeds from this recording and music video will benefit pediatric cancer research at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, TN.”

As fans press play on the reimagined track, they’re not just revisiting a beloved Dolly classic – they’re helping make a difference. Every stream contributes to pediatric cancer research, turning a song about hope into support for children in need. For Dolly and her all-star collaborators, the release stands as a reminder that music can still heal, inspire, and shine a light toward a brighter morning.

(Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images)