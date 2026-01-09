Dolly Parton Shares Loving Message After Missing Her Opry Birthday Celebration

While never running from the spotlight, Dolly Parton has been somewhat of a recluse for the last month. Having postponed a few shows in December, the country icon claimed it was due to the doctor’s orders. She was also scheduled to appear at an event at Dollywood not long after. She missed that event. With fans growing concerned, Dolly has consistently updated them, insisting she was in great health. Turning 80 years old on January 19, the Grand Ole Opry prepared to celebrate the special day with Opry Goes Dolly. But sadly, Dolly will once again be absent.

Having hosted the Opry Goes Dolly birthday bash in the past, the Opry looked to keep the tradition going in 2026. And on January 17, stars like Lainey Wilson, Vince Gill, Rhonda Vincent, and more will take the stage to cover some timeless classics from Dolly’s 80s era. During that time in her career, Dolly recorded hits like “9 to 5” and the duet “Islands in the Stream.”

Although not taking part in the celebration, Dolly wanted to extend her love and gratitude to the fans, singers, and the Opry for keeping her legacy bright. “Well hey there, Grand Ole Opry family! I just wanted to say how much it means to me that you’re all coming together again this year to celebrate my big ol’ birthday with some of my songs.”

The Grand Ole Opry Offering More Than Dolly Parton Tribute

At just 23 years old, Dolly found herself being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in January 1969. Since that moment, the singer returned numerous times, offering covers, originals, and the occasional surprise. “Some of my favorite memories happened right here on stage at the Grand Ole Opry. And I wish I could be there in person, but I’ll be sending you all my love for sure. So, you have the best night ever.”

Focusing on her health, the Opry pushed forward with the celebration. And besides a performance from the Entertainer of the Year, the Opry Goes Dolly will include birthday cupcakes, a massive birthday card to sign, a photo opportunity with Dolly impersonators, Dolly-themed drinks, and a Dolly tribute.

With the Opry going full Dolly Parton, it seemed that the only piece of Dolly that was missing was Dolly herself. But as fans send the country singer love and support, the Opry proved that even in her absence, Dolly’s spirit, music, and presence continue to shine at the heart of the place she helped define.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)