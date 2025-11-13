Dolly Parton Healing at Home and “Feeling Better Every Day” Following Health Concerns

While preparing to end the year with a residency in Las Vegas, Dolly Parton shocked fans when she announced she needed to postpone the concerts. Although expected to kick off in December, the residency will now happen in September 2026. Apologizing to fans about the inconvenience, it appears the famed country singer was struggling with a few health issues. Not giving away too many details, Dolly promised fans she would return. And according to a source close to the icon, she is already decorating for Christmas.

Videos by American Songwriter

It might be hard to believe, but Christmas is right around the corner. While needing to take some time away from the spotlight, Dolly wasn’t ready to just sit at home and do nothing. The insider said, “She is at home taking care of herself while many friends and family visit her. In true Dolly spirit she has already started decorating for the holidays — her favorite time of year.”

With Dolly having the strength to get into the Christmas spirit, the insider said she “is getting better every day.”

Dolly Parton Is Happy To Turn 80 – “I Ain’t Got Time To Get Old”

In January, Dolly will cross a major milestone in her life as she celebrates turning 80. While some might shudder at the idea of being 80, the singer saw it as nothing but a number. “People say, ‘Well, you’re going to be 80 years old.’ Well, so what? Look at all I’ve done in 80 years. I feel like I’m just getting started.”

Not having access to the fountain of youth, Dolly cared little about getting older. “I think there’s a lot to be said about age. If you allow yourself to get old, you will. I say, ‘I ain’t got time to get old!’ I ain’t got time to dwell on that. That’s not what I’m thinking about.”

Although at home decorating, Dolly was still hard at work. Not only preparing to make her way back to the stage, but promoting her newest book, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage. Going back to the start of her career, the book follows the decades and stories that defined her career in country music.

(Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic)