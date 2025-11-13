Tennessee Titans Celebrate Music Legend Johnny Cash With Immersive Stadium-Wide Display

While most NFL teams hope to snag a spot in the playoffs, the Tennessee Titans only want to get a win. Already 11 weeks into the season, the Titans only have a single win. With a record of 1-8, fans had little to cheer for as their season quickly came to an end. Although not the greatest time to be a fan, the Titans recently revealed an update on their new stadium that featured a cover of Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire.”

For any fans who attended a game, they knew that the Titans played Cash’s “Ring of Fire” when the team scored a touchdown. Becoming a tradition at the stadium, fans often sang along with the song. And with the new stadium expected to open in 2027, fans can rest easy knowing that the ring of fire will remain.

Updated photos of new @NissanStadium, future home of the @Titans.



This past Friday, the construction crew, led by construction manager Tennessee Builders Alliance, installed the final piece of the “ring beam” that shapes the building’s circular roof. pic.twitter.com/yevJ7wfdkQ — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 10, 2025

Titans Bring Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire” To New Stadium

The new stadium, which was designed by Manica Architecture, can hold nearly 60,000 people. Although somewhat smaller than their previous stadium, the company behind the build also designed Wembley Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, and NRG Stadium. Bringing new technology to the world of sports, the venue will have a halo LED display that stretches 13 feet high and 2,275 feet wide.

Making it one of the largest displays in the NFL, fans are sure to feel the heat when the Titans blast “Ring of Fire” after their first touchdown in the new stadium. But until that moment, fans can watch a promotional video that offers a glimpse of the stadium.

Although including “Ring of Fire” in the video, it appeared the Titans decided to swap Cash’s voice for a more melodic sound. Fans didn’t seem to mind, writing, “I’m so ready for this!” Another person added, “Awesome. At the end of the video is the ring concept with the logo. Very nice ending of this video. Love it.”

With the new stadium, new technology, and seating for 60,000 people, the Titans hope the venue will host events beyond football, like the NCAA Final Four, concerts, and even the Super Bowl. The last time the Titans made it to the Super Bowl was in 2000, when they lost to the St. Louis Rams in Atlanta, Georgia.

