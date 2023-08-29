Dolly Parton’s “Let It Be” Cover Sets a New Milestone for the Beatles

After Dolly Parton released a cover of the Beatles’ “Let It Be” featuring Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr earlier this month, the song has now arrived on a handful of Billboard charts. According to Billboard, this marks the first time that McCartney and Starr share credited billing on a charting song not performed by the Beatles.

In addition to McCartney and Starr, the cover features Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood. The song’s credits on YouTube only list Parton, McCartney, and Starr, while Frampton is credited as “Associated Performer, Electric Guitar,” and Fleetwood as “Additional Producer.”

For the week of September 2, Parton’s version of “Let It Be” has hit No. 22 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart as well as No. 15 on the Country Digital Song Sales chart. One of the most impressive spots the song has nabbed is No. 2 on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart.

Parton’s cover of “Let It Be” is featured on Rockstar, her upcoming cover album that will be released on November 17. Other singles from Rockstar include “Bygones” (featuring Judas Priest’s Rob Halford)” and “Magic Man (Carl Version),” featuring Ann Wilson from Heart. Parton also released an original song called “World on Fire,” which will be featured on the upcoming album as well.

Parton recently discussed the Beatles cover in a press statement. “Well, does it get any better than singing ‘Let It Be’ with Paul McCartney who wrote the song? Not only that, he played piano!” Parton said. “Well, it did get even better when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys!”

Parton also released a separate statement regarding the album as a whole. “I’m so excited to finally present my first rock and roll album, Rockstar,” Parton said. “I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together.”

Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame